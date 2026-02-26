Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Director Dan Jedda Sells 1,464 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) Director Dan Jedda sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $30,773.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,442. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

YELP stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.87. 895,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $359.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 142,943 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on YELP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company’s flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

