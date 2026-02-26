Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 247,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 132,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Playfair Mining Trading Down 14.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.

