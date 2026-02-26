YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XYZY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XYZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,008 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the January 29th total of 11,386 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9%
NYSEARCA:XYZY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442. YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.90.
About YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF
