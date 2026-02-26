Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 277,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 99,039 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.0750.

Several analysts recently commented on BTDPY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Peel Hunt cut Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research cut Barratt Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

