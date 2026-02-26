uniQure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 24,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical volume of 8,674 call options.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $796,260.04. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 27,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,116,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $8,652,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in uniQure by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 737,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 278,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

QURE traded down $7.34 on Thursday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,335,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of analysts have commented on QURE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on uniQure from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research initiated coverage of uniQure with a “peer perform” rating — an analyst view that is not a clear bullish catalyst and may be seen as neutral to slightly negative given the company’s recent volatility. Wolfe Research story

Analyst roundup coverage (5 analysts assessed uniQure) provides additional research flow but no clear consensus upgrade that would offset recent legal and regulatory pressure. Negative Sentiment: A securities?fraud class action has been filed covering purchases between Sept. 24, 2025 and Oct. 31, 2025; multiple national plaintiff firms (including Berger Montague, Kessler Topaz, Pomerantz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bragar Eagel & Squire and others) are soliciting lead?plaintiff applications with an April 13, 2026 deadline — increasing legal risk, potential discovery/costs, and short?term selling pressure. Berger Montague filing

Coverage and alerts from many plaintiff firms and services (ClaimsFiler, Bernstein Liebhard, Kahn Swick & Foti, etc.) amplify the publicity around the suit and the April 13 lead?plaintiff deadline — typically a near?term headwind for stocks as institutional and retail holders react. Negative Sentiment: Media reporting ties the class action to an FDA approval delay and an earlier ~49% stock drop — an allegation that, if litigated, can raise uncertainty about management disclosures and regulatory timing. GazetteXtra report

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

