Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 21,357 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 298% compared to the typical volume of 5,367 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YPF. Zacks Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 431,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.43. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 488.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 1,157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state?owned oil company.

