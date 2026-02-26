Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,465 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the January 29th total of 40,275 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SBR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.28. 11,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2834 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 51.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that owns a non-operating royalty interest in a portfolio of oil and gas properties. Rather than engaging in exploration or production activities directly, the trust receives a share of net proceeds from hydrocarbon production on the underlying properties and distributes those proceeds to unitholders on a monthly basis.

The trust was established in 1982 through a transaction with Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, which transferred its overriding royalty interests in numerous wells and acreage to the trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.