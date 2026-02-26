Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $48.6750, with a volume of 1380282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $127.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.26.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 13.7%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,190. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,877,572. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,303,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,338,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,215,000 after buying an additional 890,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 3,048.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,938,000 after purchasing an additional 844,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,655,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,246,000 after acquiring an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

