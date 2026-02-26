JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.5650, with a volume of 71722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38.

JPMorgan Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF

About JPMorgan Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

