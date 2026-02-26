JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.5650, with a volume of 71722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.
JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38.
JPMorgan Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
