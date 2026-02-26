Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 213,588 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the January 29th total of 78,849 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 193,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672,065.15. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,734,470 shares in the company, valued at $131,512,689.70. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 431,290 shares of company stock worth $5,820,098.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 12,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,856. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

The Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and total return through a combination of equity securities, fixed-income instruments and an equity option?writing strategy. The fund allocates its assets among U.S.-listed common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and corporate bonds, while employing covered call and put option overlays to generate additional premium income and enhance yield.

Launched in February 2011, NFJ is managed by the investment professionals at Virtus Investment Advisers, LLC, who focus on identifying dividend-paying companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.

