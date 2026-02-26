Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.2%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generics, specialty injectables and consumer healthcare products. The company’s three core business segments include generic medicines, injectable products and branded generics, serving hospitals, wholesalers and pharmacies worldwide. Its product portfolio spans diverse therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, pain management and anti-infectives, with an emphasis on injectable solutions for complex hospital treatments.

Founded in 1978 in Amman, Jordan, Hikma has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading pharmaceutical players in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.