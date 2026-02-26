Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director Raymond Debbane Acquires 100,000 Shares

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Debbane acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,904,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,153.42. The trade was a 5.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Raymond Debbane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Raymond Debbane purchased 100,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Raymond Debbane acquired 50,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 777,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $532.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXRX. Wall Street Zen cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,821,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 991,073 shares during the period. Ishara Investments LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon’s approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.

The company’s most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.

