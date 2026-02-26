Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) CEO Alfred Sandrock Sells 14,197 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 14,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $53,806.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,587.40. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alfred Sandrock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Alfred Sandrock sold 12,192 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $46,085.76.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 151,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,842. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $229.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VYGR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company’s core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm’s pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

