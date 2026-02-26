Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) CEO Nadim Ahmed Sells 13,515 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $195,562.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 390,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,919.41. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, February 20th, Nadim Ahmed sold 16,381 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $223,109.22.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Nadim Ahmed sold 9,922 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $99,319.22.

Shares of CGEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 192,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,486. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $844.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 632.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,932,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,289 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,766,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,248 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,803,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 520,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest shows 0 shares as of Feb 25 (the filing text contains anomalous “NaN” language). If accurate, near-zero short interest reduces immediate downward pressure from short sellers and can limit forced selling.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. New Street Research set a $26.00 price target on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

