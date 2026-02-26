First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $256.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $303.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

FSLR stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.34. 1,499,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in First Solar by 9.1% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 69,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

