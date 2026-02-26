Wells Fargo & Company Increases United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $466.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $423.00 to $466.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $34.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $500.23. The stock had a trading volume of 156,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,693. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $537.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.13, for a total transaction of $6,817,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,800. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,954 shares of company stock worth $199,552,088. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,863,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting a roughly $4 billion revenue run rate by 2027 as several late?stage/new product launches approach, providing a clear growth thesis that investors rewarded. Seeking Alpha article

Management is targeting a roughly $4 billion revenue run rate by 2027 as several late?stage/new product launches approach, providing a clear growth thesis that investors rewarded. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS: United Therapeutics reported $7.70 EPS vs. consensus $6.78 and delivered record full?year revenue of $3.18B (11% YoY), supporting the rally despite the revenue miss versus the quarter’s sales estimate. BusinessWire press release

Q4 beat on EPS: United Therapeutics reported $7.70 EPS vs. consensus $6.78 and delivered record full?year revenue of $3.18B (11% YoY), supporting the rally despite the revenue miss versus the quarter’s sales estimate. Positive Sentiment: Options flow was bullish into the print: unusually large call buying suggests traders were positioning for further upside or volatility after the report (elevates short?term upside momentum).

Options flow was bullish into the print: unusually large call buying suggests traders were positioning for further upside or volatility after the report (elevates short?term upside momentum). Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed/neutral into the print — several firms (BTIG, Morgan Stanley) kept Hold ratings and Morgan Stanley’s $447 target signals caution on near?term headwinds despite pipeline upside. TipRanks: BTIG Hold rationale

Analysts remain mixed/neutral into the print — several firms (BTIG, Morgan Stanley) kept Hold ratings and Morgan Stanley’s $447 target signals caution on near?term headwinds despite pipeline upside. Neutral Sentiment: Street note/analysis summaries (Zacks) highlight the EPS beat but show some mixed metric performance vs. estimates — useful for modeling revisions but not a clear buy/sell signal by itself. Zacks analysis

Street note/analysis summaries (Zacks) highlight the EPS beat but show some mixed metric performance vs. estimates — useful for modeling revisions but not a clear buy/sell signal by itself. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed the quarter’s sales consensus ($790.2M actual vs. ~$814.8M expected), which prompted an earlier pullback and is a reminder that top?line execution still matters to the multiple. Investing.com coverage

Revenue missed the quarter’s sales consensus ($790.2M actual vs. ~$814.8M expected), which prompted an earlier pullback and is a reminder that top?line execution still matters to the multiple. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — the COO and a director disclosed multi?lot sales in February (COO sale ~14,440 shares plus other recent disposals), which can create investor concern about near?term insider conviction. InsiderTrades report

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

