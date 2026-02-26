CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $29.81. CBIZ shares last traded at $31.6590, with a volume of 591,712 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBZ. CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

CBIZ Trading Up 10.9%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.92.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). CBIZ had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $542.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 8,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $410,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,260.24. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 377.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

