JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.8870, with a volume of 1988295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.
Get Our Latest Report on JD.com
JD.com Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of JD.com
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 8,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.
A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.