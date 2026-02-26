JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.8870, with a volume of 1988295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 8,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

