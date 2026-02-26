Robert Michael Mckee Purchases 433 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Stock

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Michael Mckee acquired 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $21,749.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,554.44. This represents a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 245.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,593,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,988,000 after buying an additional 1,287,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,170,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,172 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,271,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,916,000 after purchasing an additional 806,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,061,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

