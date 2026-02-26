Golar LNG Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Golar LNG has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golar LNG has a payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $46.23.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Golar LNG had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $132.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

