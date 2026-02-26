Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $129,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 73.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 21.1% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $44,366,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,482.07. This trade represents a 79.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE SNOW opened at $169.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.16.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

