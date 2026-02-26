Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 1.4% increase from Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

SIO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 27,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process. SIO was launched on Jul 21, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

