Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 1.4% increase from Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3%
SIO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 27,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $27.38.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Read this or regret it forever
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.