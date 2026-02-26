ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.
ARKO has a payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ARKO to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
ARKO Stock Performance
ARKO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 63,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,639. ARKO has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.
Key Headlines Impacting ARKO
- Positive Sentiment: Company expanded its “Fueling America’s Future” program, raising fuel savings to $2.50 off per gallon for a year — a marketing push that could lift retail fuel traffic and same?store sales. ARKO Raises Fuel Savings to $2.50 Off Per Gallon in Expanded “Fueling America’s Future” Initiative
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share (2.0% yield) with an ex?dividend date of March 10 — supports income?oriented holders and signals confidence in cash generation.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 operating profit improved ~49% YoY and cash from operations nearly doubled year?over?year, suggesting operational leverage even as revenue fell; EPS came in at break?even vs. a small expected loss, which relieved downside earnings risk. ARKO Corp. Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Completed the ARKO Petroleum (APC) IPO, unlocking capital from the wholesale/fleet business — a structural corporate finance move that can de?risk the parent or provide funding for growth. ARKO Corp Unlocks Capital Through ARKO Petroleum IPO
- Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Raymond James institutional conference on March 2 (webcast available) — increases investor access and could influence sentiment depending on guidance and Q&A. ARKO Corp. to Participate at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Company continues to expand its retail footprint and foodservice offering (new store in Agawam, MA; enhanced foodservice) — constructive for long?term growth but benefits are gradual. ARKO Opens Its Second New to Industry Store in Less Than a Month ARKO Corp. Enhances Foodservice Proposition
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined ~10% YoY and the quarter missed consensus revenue — top?line weakness is a clear headwind and may pressure margins if prolonged. ARKO Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Liquidity tightened: cash and equivalents declined and total liabilities remain large relative to cash — raises short?term balance sheet risk if fuel margins and cash flow worsen. ARKO Q4 2025 Financials
- Negative Sentiment: Several large institutional holders trimmed or exited positions in recent quarters, which could add selling pressure and weigh on the stock until new buyers absorb shares. ARKO Hedge Fund Activity
ARKO Company Profile
ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company’s core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO’s fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.
In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.
