Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of DIVY stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.88. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $29.26.
About Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF
