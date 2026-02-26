Barclays Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $268.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $262.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $253.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.53.

Shares of UHS traded down $22.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.56. The company had a trading volume of 262,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,379. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $246.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $460,590,000 after purchasing an additional 505,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,588,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,447,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,696,000 after buying an additional 145,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,932,000 after buying an additional 80,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 926,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

