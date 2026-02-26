Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2229 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

HCOW traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 2,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153. Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $13.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income. HCOW was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

