Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 10.1% increase from Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

TUSI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,776. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

About Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

