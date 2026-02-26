Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Geopark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Geopark has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Geopark to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Geopark alerts:

Geopark Price Performance

NYSE GPRK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.47. Geopark has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geopark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. Geopark had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Geopark will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Geopark during the second quarter worth $1,042,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geopark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,489,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geopark by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 210,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Geopark by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Geopark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geopark

(Get Free Report)

Geopark Ltd. (NYSE:GPRK) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company’s strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company’s core operations are centered in Colombia’s Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geopark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geopark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.