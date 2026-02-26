FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ FTAIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.35. 846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd., trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol FTAIM, is a publicly listed holding company that offers investors exposure to the commercial aviation sector through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Azorra Aviation. The company’s core business is centered on acquiring, leasing and trading narrowbody aircraft, with a fleet predominantly comprised of Airbus A320- and Boeing 737-family jets. Through long-term lease agreements, sale-and-leaseback transactions and selective asset disposals, FTAI Aviation seeks to generate predictable rental streams and capture residual value appreciation over the life cycle of each aircraft.

FTAI Aviation emerged in mid-2021 following the completion of a business combination with Azorra Aviation and the subsequent rebranding of its former sponsor, FTAI Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

