OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC) Short Interest Up 284.4% in February

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,031 shares, an increase of 284.4% from the January 29th total of 3,130 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

OASC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.31. OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 53.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF

About OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OASC. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,470,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,299,000 after acquiring an additional 774,484 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 530,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 160,489 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 422,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 80,171 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

The OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (OASC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in 200 small-cap companies in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, value-based screening process. OASC was launched on Jun 13, 2024 and is issued by Oneascent.

