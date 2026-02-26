Labcorp (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $429,465.00 in Stock

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Caveney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $429,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,935.17. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $287.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

