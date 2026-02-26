AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.27

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 114.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

AUB Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get AUB Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AUB Group

In other news, insider Tonianne Dwyer acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$29.50 per share, with a total value of A$51,619.75. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

AUB Group Company Profile

The Company is focused on insurance broking, underwriting agency and risk management businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.