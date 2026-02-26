AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.27

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2026

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUBGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 114.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

AUB Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at AUB Group

In other news, insider Tonianne Dwyer acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$29.50 per share, with a total value of A$51,619.75. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

AUB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company is focused on insurance broking, underwriting agency and risk management businesses.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for AUB Group (ASX:AUB)

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.