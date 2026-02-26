Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW) Rises By 292.9%

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,819 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the January 29th total of 1,481 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 44,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBAVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,617. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.
