Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW) Rises By 292.9%

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,819 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the January 29th total of 1,481 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 44,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBAVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,617. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ: MBAVW) represents a detachable warrant issued by M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify and complete a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The warrants were issued as part of units in the company’s initial public offering in November 2021 and began trading separately on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker MBAVW.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

