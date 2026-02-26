BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ZEB stock opened at C$62.14 on Thursday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$36.89 and a twelve month high of C$62.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.00.

About BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight diversified Canadian bank index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

