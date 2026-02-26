BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of ZEB stock opened at C$62.14 on Thursday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$36.89 and a twelve month high of C$62.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.00.
About BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
