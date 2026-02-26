Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $396,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,022,059,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,042,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,268,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,492,000 after purchasing an additional 407,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Anthropic partnership strengthens Intuit's AI roadmap and briefly lifted the stock as the deal promises customizable AI agents for QuickBooks/TurboTax customers and embeds Intuit tools into Anthropic's agent ecosystem.

Some analysts and quant research single out Intuit as an AI "winner" with strong switching costs and ecosystem defensibility — a narrative that supports a longer-term buy thesis despite near-term weakness. (Market/analyst coverage highlighted this view.)

Upcoming fiscal Q2 earnings preview calls for continued revenue growth across QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma — earnings will be a near-term catalyst that could validate or weaken the AI/strategy narrative.

Wells Fargo cut its price target sharply (from $700 to $425) and moved to an equal-weight view, signaling weaker near-term expectations and weighing on sentiment.

Multiple broker notes (Barclays, BNP Paribas Exane and others) and at least one downgrade/"pessimistic forecast" pieces have hit the tape, adding downward pressure and contributing to a new 1?year low after the analyst reactions.

Multiple broker notes (Barclays, BNP Paribas Exane and others) and at least one downgrade/“pessimistic forecast” pieces have hit the tape, adding downward pressure and contributing to a new 1?year low after the analyst reactions. Negative Sentiment: Short interest surged in February (about a 40% increase vs. late January, now ~3.1% of float), which can amplify downside moves and signals some investors are betting on further near-term weakness.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit stock opened at $381.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.00 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.18.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

