Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,719 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the January 29th total of 983 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

LNNGY traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Ning presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Li Ning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.