Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.49

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
Monadelphous Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07.
About Monadelphous Group
