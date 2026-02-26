Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.49

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions. The company offers fabrication, modularization, offsite pre-assembly, procurement, and installation of structural steel, tankage, mechanical and process equipment, piping, demolition, and remediation works; multi-disciplined construction services; plant commissioning; electrical and instrumentation services; engineering, procurement, and construction services; process and non-process maintenance services; and front-end scoping, shutdown planning, management, and execution services.

