BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZAG opened at C$13.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.88. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$13.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.23.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an aggregate bond index, net of expenses. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

