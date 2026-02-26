BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of ZAG opened at C$13.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.88. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$13.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.23.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.