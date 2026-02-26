Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1059 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 536.2% increase from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.77. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $42.80.
About Altrius Global Dividend ETF
Featured Stories
