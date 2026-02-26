Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE) Short Interest Update

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,877 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the January 29th total of 521 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Leishen Energy Stock Performance

LSE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905. Leishen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

About Leishen Energy

Leishen Cayman is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Leishen Cayman conducts substantially all of the operations through its Operating Subsidiaries. Our primary office is located in Beijing, China, from which we serve a large customer base throughout the PRC. Our Group comprises 12 subsidiaries, established in, having branches, offices or customer service centers in the Xinjiang, Sichuan, Shandong and Jiangsu provinces of China, as well as Hong Kong.

