Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE) Short Interest Update

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,877 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the January 29th total of 521 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leishen Energy Stock Performance
LSE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905. Leishen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.
About Leishen Energy
