Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.33, but opened at $50.00. Soitec shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 666 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Soitec

Soitec is a France?based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

