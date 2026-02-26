Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 278,291 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,291 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $30,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,101.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,383,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,475,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,845,000 after buying an additional 1,246,467 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 54.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,642,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 935,468 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,416,000 after acquiring an additional 649,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,920,000 after acquiring an additional 441,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.