O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Holdings Boosted by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 817,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $88,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

