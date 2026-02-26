Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Position Increased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $101,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $675,802,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 882,209 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $563.05 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $573.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Argus set a $540.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.95.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

