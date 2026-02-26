Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,726 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $96,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.73.

Vistra Stock Up 2.2%

VST stock opened at $175.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

