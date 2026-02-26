Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,726 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $96,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Vistra
Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing-operations cash performance beat guidance — Adjusted EBITDA of $5.912B and Adjusted FCFbG of $3.592B exceeded midpoint guidance, and cash flow from operations was $4.07B, supporting dividends and capex capacity. Vistra Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strategy: doubling down on data-center power and growth M&A — Vistra completed a ~$4B acquisition and is expanding natural gas and nuclear generation to capture data-center demand, which supports longer-term revenue growth and baseload positioning. Vistra Doubles Down On Data Center Power
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support and dividend signal — Wells Fargo reaffirmed a Buy with a $236 target (large upside), and Vistra continues dividend growth, which helps investor confidence despite the quarter’s miss. What’s Latest With Vistra Corp.
- Neutral Sentiment: Options flow shows elevated activity — “Smart money” options interest may reflect directional bets or hedging but doesn’t guarantee immediate share moves. Smart Money Is Betting Big In VST Options
- Neutral Sentiment: Nuclear/baseload narrative remains constructive — Coverage highlights a potential nuclear supercycle and Vistra’s fit as baseload supplier to AI/data-center loads; supportive for long-term thesis. Radioactive Returns
- Negative Sentiment: Big EPS and revenue miss — Vistra reported $0.55 EPS vs. $2.45 expected and revenue of $4.58B vs. $5.75B expected; the shortfall (and an $808M unrealized hedge loss affecting GAAP net income) is the primary near-term catalyst pushing the stock lower. View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds and regional setbacks — Coverage notes a Moss Landing setback that has weighed on performance and partly explains underperformance versus peers over the last six months. VST Stock Underperforms Industry
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trimmed — Morgan Stanley lowered its price target (still Overweight), which can dampen near-term sentiment even if the long-term view remains constructive. Morgan Stanley Lowers Vistra Target
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vistra Stock Up 2.2%
VST stock opened at $175.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.
Insider Transactions at Vistra
In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Profile
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.
Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.
