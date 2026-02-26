Brokers Set Expectations for CNH Industrial FY2028 Earnings

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities reduced their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 24th. Northland Securities analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s FY2029 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. iA Financial set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

Shares of CNH opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 938,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Neutral Sentiment: AAII published a comparison piece weighing Allison Transmission vs CNH as investments — useful context for investors considering peers and relative exposure to drivetrain vs full-equipment markets. Which Is a Better Investment, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. or CNH Industrial N.V. Stock?

AAII published a comparison piece weighing Allison Transmission vs CNH as investments — useful context for investors considering peers and relative exposure to drivetrain vs full-equipment markets. Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine published analysis on CNH’s valuation multiples after recent market rotation — examines how the stock’s P/E and other metrics compare to the NYSE Composite and may inform longer?term allocation decisions rather than immediate price moves. What CNH Industrial N.V (NYSE:CNH) Multiples Suggest After Nyse Composite Market Rotation?

Kalkine published analysis on CNH’s valuation multiples after recent market rotation — examines how the stock’s P/E and other metrics compare to the NYSE Composite and may inform longer?term allocation decisions rather than immediate price moves. Neutral Sentiment: American Banking News notes that brokerages’ consensus rating on CNH is an average “Hold” — indicates mixed analyst sentiment and suggests limited near?term catalyst from consensus ratings alone. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Banking News notes that brokerages’ consensus rating on CNH is an average “Hold” — indicates mixed analyst sentiment and suggests limited near?term catalyst from consensus ratings alone. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut multiple CNH EPS estimates across quarters and fiscal years (report dated Feb. 24). Highlights: FY2026 cut from $0.45 to $0.35; FY2027 cut from $0.64 to $0.48; FY2028 to $0.59 (from $0.77); FY2029 to $0.61 (from $0.81); and downward revisions to Q1–Q4 2026 and Q3 2026 quarterly estimates. These revisions lower near?term earnings expectations materially versus the prior forecasts and sit below/near consensus, which likely pressured the stock today. CNH profile and coverage

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

