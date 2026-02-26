Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$191.00 to C$208.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Raymond James Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$183.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$197.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$178.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$196.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$179.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$202.33.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$0.42 on Thursday, reaching C$202.94. The company had a trading volume of 662,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,119. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$178.44. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$121.31 and a twelve month high of C$204.57.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.57%.The firm had revenue of C$9.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

