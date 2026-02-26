BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$26.00 price target on Enerflex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerflex from C$17.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.97.

Shares of TSE EFX traded up C$4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.62. The company had a trading volume of 858,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,580. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$8.74 and a 12 month high of C$32.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of C$821.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada.

