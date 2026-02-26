Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Ventum Financial from C$110.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s previous close.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$102.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.42.

Shares of EIF traded up C$1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 149,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.55. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$45.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of C$929.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

