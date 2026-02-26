Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at UBS Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $316.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.86.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,120. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.08 and a 200-day moving average of $254.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lowe’s Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.